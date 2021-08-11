After longtime Judge Patrick Lambert retired in July, Weber County communities are in the market for up to five new justice court judges.
Lambert was a judge for 39 years and ended his career handling five justice courts serving seven communities. His retirement has set off a process in which the Utah Administrative Office of the Courts — and the cities involved — work to fill the five existing judgeships.
"You could have one judge all the way up to five judges," Amy Hernandez, states justice courts program coordinator, said Wednesday.
Many justice courts don't have caseloads justifying a full-time judge, which is why it made sense for the local cities and towns to work with Lambert to cover the calendars, Hernandez said.
The state on Wednesday announced it was inviting applications for the justice courts in Pleasant View and Huntsville-Uintah. The state also said it was extending the application period for the Farr West court.
Hernandez said similar announcements are expected soon from the North Ogden and Washington Terrace-Marriott Slaterville courts.
She said the dual-municipality courts — Huntsville-Uintah and Washington Terrace-Marriott-Slaterville — work under the auspices of interlocal agreements between the governments involved.
Applications in all three judgeships announced so far are due Aug. 30, to Amy Hernandez, Administrative Office of the Courts, P.O. Box 140241, Salt Lake City, UT, 84114-0241.
Under state law, the Utah Judicial Nominating Commission will submit the names of three to five nominees to the mayors involved with each opening. The mayors then will have 30 days to pick the new judge for each position.
Justice court judges must have a law degree, according to a state statutory change a few years ago. Before, justice court judgeships did not have the requirement.