OGDEN — Five U.S. flags were burned in an Ogden neighborhood and police have arrested an 18-year-old man.
In the early morning hours Wednesday, the perpetrator walked through the Fort Brigham Estates neighborhood and lit five flags on fire, two attached to homes.
Graffiti tags also were spray-painted on buildings and fences.
The Ogden Police Department said in a probable cause statement that they identified a suspect via surveillance video.
Bryan Nava was arrested later Wednesday and booked into the Weber County Jail on 17 misdemeanor charges.
They include two counts of class A misdemeanor criminal mischief, threat to human life; three counts of class B misdemeanor criminal mischief; five counts of criminal trespass; five counts of abuse of a flag; and two counts of graffiti violations.
Nava remained behind bars Thursday afternoon in lieu of $18,000 bond.
The arrest affidavit said Nava was accompanied by a friend, but there was no indication of a second arrest.
Efforts to contact Ogden police for more information on the case were not immediately successful.
Formal charges had not yet been filed.