OGDEN — No charges will be filed against the parents of an Ogden 5-year-old who drove the family SUV onto Interstate 15, Weber County Attorney Chris Allred said Friday.
Adrian Zamarripa drove off Monday, intending to go to California to buy a Lamborghini, but the Utah Highway Patrol stopped him on I-15 after about a three-mile outing.
Allred said Adrian’s parents both were at work.
“The kid just gave an older sibling the slip,” Allred said. “There was nothing criminal, no evidence of neglect.”
UHP troopers had presented the case to Allred’s office for screening of potential charges.
Allred acknowledged it was an “unusual” case.
UHP trooper Rick Morgan said he was patrolling for speeders and was about to pull one over when he noticed an SUV weaving and moved to stop it.
Adrian heard the siren and pulled over.
The boy had $3 in his pocket and he hoped to go to California to visit a relative and buy a Lamborghini, Morgan said.
No one was hurt and there was no property damage.
A Lamborghini owner heard about Adrian’s story and drove to Ogden the next day to take him on a ride.