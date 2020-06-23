WEST HAVEN — Six people were arrested in a recent undercover prostitution sting, the Weber County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.
The operation, conducted Thursday at a West Haven hotel, involved detectives placing undercover ads on "known prostitution websites" and inviting potential customers to meet at the hotel, according to police probable cause statements.
In a Facebook press release, the Sheriff's Office said the operation was intended to "target suspects seeking sexual services for the exchange of money, identify any sexual predators (and) locate any victims of human trafficking."
The release identified the sting as "Operation GG KISSES."
Court records showed Tuesday that four of the suspects have been charged with class A misdemeanor patronizing a prostitute. No records could be found for the other two, one man and one woman.
Efforts to contact Sheriff's Office spokesperson Lt. Cortney Ryan were not immediately successful.
Five of the suspects are Ogden residents, the sixth from West Point.
According to one arrest affidavit, a 58-year-old man allegedly offered $60 and a Bluetooth speaker in exchange for sex. Upon meeting the undercover detective, the man allegedly offered as well to give her a laptop computer in return for "more sex."
A 37-year-old man, one of the arrestees, told detectives he was meeting for a massage and planned to pay for sex at the end, an arrest affidavit said.
According to court records, no other charges resulted from the sting, but one of the men was found to have an arrest warrant for a traffic offense.