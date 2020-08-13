SOUTH WEBER — A man allegedly fired six shotgun blasts during a domestic dispute in South Weber on Wednesday night and was arrested on aggravated assault charges.
A woman called 911 at about 11:15 p.m. saying her son was threatening to shoot her and another person in a trailer on the property, then the dispatcher heard gunfire over the phone, charging documents said.
Braxton Robert Morgan, 28, came out of the house unarmed as Davis County sheriff's deputies arrived and was handcuffed during the investigation.
The woman told police she and the other person had been staying in the trailer near the house.
She said Morgan allegedly pounded on the trailer and threatened to shoot them and beat them with a hammer unless they left the property, the police probable cause statement said.
He went back to the house and soon fired a shotgun, the document said.
Morgan told deputies he had fired his shotgun into the air earlier due to a skunk on the property, according to the affidavit.
Deputies said that did not add up to the evidence they found. They said they found six spent shell casings near the home's back door, then six pieces of shell wadding between the casings and the trailer.
After obtaining a search warrant, deputies said they found a shotgun and shells, plus marijuana and drug paraphernalia in plain sight, in the home.
Deputies booked Morgan on two counts of aggravated assault with threat to injure, one count of shooting in the direction of a building, and a count of use of a firearm by a restricted person, all third-degree felonies; plus four misdemeanor charges.
Morgan remained jailed Thursday at the Davis County Jail in Farmington in lieu of $35,000 bail.