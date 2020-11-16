BOUNTIFUL — Police arrested a Bountiful man on allegations that he inflicted multiple fractures, bruises, cuts and a bite on his 7-month-old daughter.
A probable cause statement filed in 2nd District Court said Maximiliano Dotta, 27, was the sole caregiver for his daughter on Thursday night.
On Friday, the baby's mother was visiting her sister in Vineyard, Utah County, and took the child to American Fork Hospital after she noticed injuries and swelling, the arrest affidavit said.
Hospital personnel told police the baby suffered bruising on her right cheek and jaw, cuts on her right earlobe, a dislocated right elbow, a broken left upper arm and multiple fractures of the right lower leg, according to the affidavit.
The child was transferred to Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City, where police said they interviewed her mother.
Next, officers went to Dotta's home and took him to the police station, where he waived his Miranda rights.
The affidavit said Dotta told police he picked up his child from her crib "hard enough that it could have broken her arms."
He said he was tired and frustrated and that during a diaper change he "twisted her ankle to get her to stop moving," the affidavit said.
Dotta allegedly also pinched the child's ears to try to get her to stop crying and he admitted biting her on the cheek, according to the document.
In returning the child to the crib, he "put her back too hard and hit her leg against the crib," the affidavit said.
Dotta was held without bail Monday at the Davis County Jail in Farmington on suspicion of second-degree felony child abuse.
A formal charge had not been filed by Monday afternoon.