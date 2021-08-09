In less than a week, eight more people have been killed in Utah highway crashes, including deaths Saturday in Morgan and Utah counties.
Most of the recent crashes were preventable, Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden said Monday. Of the drivers in five crashes Saturday and Sunday that together killed six people, he said, “two were impaired, two were distracted or inattentive and one was a fatigued driver.”
UHP brass called a news conference Monday to plead with the public to “change their driving behaviors,” Roden said.
“Drivers need to make these changes on their own,” Roden said. “The more we can highlight this, we hope to start making a difference.”
The week’s fatal crashes, as reported by the UHP:
- On eastbound Interstate 84 in Morgan County on Saturday afternoon, a group of motorcycles was rounding a curve to the right when one rider veered left and crashed into the cable barrier. The 67-year-old man died after surgery.
- Two people were killed at about 9:40 p.m. Saturday on U.S. 6, about 3 miles from Spanish Fork. The UHP said an eastbound Mazda crossed into the westbound lane, colliding head-on with an Audi. Both Mazda occupants were dead at the scene. The Audi occupants were hospitalized in serious condition.
- A Toyota pickup going the wrong way at about 1 a.m. Saturday on an Interstate 15 collector road in Salt Lake City collided head-on with a Toyota sedan. Angelica Jimenez, 26, of Salt Lake City, the sedan’s driver, was killed. She was on the way home from her wedding. The pickup truck’s driver then allegedly tried to steal another pickup whose driver stopped to help, but he was soon arrested and jailed on suspicion of automobile homicide, DUI and theft.
- A westbound pickup truck rolled off Interstate 70 in southeastern Utah on Saturday, killing the female driver. A male passenger survived the crash and flagged down help. Driver impairment is suspected.
- Shortly before 8 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 15 in Washington County, a driver apparently fell asleep and his car veered into the side of a semi truck, which slowed. Another car failed to slow and crashed into the rear of the truck, killing the driver and seriously injuring his passenger.
- On Wednesday, Steven Morse, 62, was killed at the intersection of State Road 30 and 4400 West in Riverside. Morse apparently failed to stop at a stop sign and a pickup truck collided with his driver’s side. Troopers were investigating whether impairment was involved. They also reported a cement truck parked near the intersection was blocking sight lines at the intersection.
- A head-on crash in Kane County on U.S. 89 killed the driver of a pickup truck than apparently crossed the center line into the path of an SUV. Two other people were seriously injured.
The UHP said all of the crashes remain under investigation.
Despite beefed-up safety campaigns and enforcement sweeps by the UHP and other agencies, 2021’s fatality totals are on pace to eclipse last year’s toll, the UHP said Monday. Utah reported 276 traffic fatalities for the year in 2020, up from 225 the year before.
“It’s tough, but it doesn’t mean we’re going to stop,” Roden said. “Ultimately, we are going to keep highlighting things and educate the people as much as possible.”