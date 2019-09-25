CLEARFIELD — After an investigation using familial matching DNA samples, an Ogden long-haul trucker was arrested Wednesday and charged with raping three women in Clearfield nearly two decades ago.
Clearfield police arrested Mark Douglas Burns, 69, according to Davis County Attorney Troy Rawlings, whose office meanwhile filed 17 first-degree felony charges against the man. Burns is suspected in seven other cases in Utah and Wyoming.
A police probable cause statement said a man broke into a house and raped a woman in July 2000. The woman said the attacker, who was naked, tore off her nightshirt, blindfolded her and threatened to cut her throat.
He repeatedly raped her and forced her to perform oral sex, the report said.
Ten months later, also in Clearfield, a man wearing a nylon mask and gloves pushed into a bedroom, pointed a gun at a woman's head and tied up and blindfolded her husband with neckties.
The man herded three other people in the home into the bedroom and bound them all, according to the statement.
He repeatedly raped the first woman's 19-year-old daughter and forced both women to perform oral sex on him, the document said.
The Utah State Crime Lab developed a DNA profile that determined the same attacker committed both Clearfield crimes, the police statement said.
"We had originally filed (charges) on the DNA profile without knowing who it linked to in 2003," Rawlings said Wednesday in a text message. "Now we know who he is plus a lot more. Caught him today."
Over the years, police got closer to identifying a suspect, using improved DNA technology, according to the probable cause statement.
In October 2010, several rapes in Utah and Wyoming were linked by DNA. Then in 2017, a genetic genealogy scientist at the Utah crime lab eventually tracked down a half sibling of Burns whose DNA was linked to the rapist's.
Through additional DNA testing, the relative was eliminated as a suspect, and police learned Burns lived in Ogden.
Police put Burns under surveillance and collected items from his trash and sent them to the Wyoming state crime lab.
That lab reported to Clearfield officers on Sept. 20 that all samples matched the DNA from the rape cases. Those crimes occurred in Layton, Clearfield, Riverdale and Ogden, and in Rock Springs and Laramie, Wyoming.
In Davis County, Burns faces eight charges of aggravated sexual abuse, six counts of aggravated kidnapping, two counts of aggravated burglary and one count of aggravated robbery.
He is held without bail in the Davis County Jail.