OGDEN — After a fender-bender crash in Ogden's east bench, someone got out and fired a shot, then fled in another vehicle, police said.
A GMC truck moving northbound on Tyler Avenue at about 9 p.m. Thursday ran a stop sign and collided with a westbound Nissan Exterra, Ogden police said in a news release.
No one was hurt in the crash, but people in the GMC got out and one fired a shot from a handgun, the release said.
The shot did not hit anyone.
The shooter and the other GMC occupants then got into another vehicle that police said appeared to have been following the truck.
Officers said they learned the GMC had been stolen in Harrisville earlier Thursday.
The news release said the incident is under investigation.