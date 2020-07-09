WASHINGTON TERRACE — A Roy man allegedly threatened his ex-girlfriend with a sword and forced her to read a script to police who were investigating a previous domestic violence report, according to charging documents.
The Weber County Attorney's Office on Thursday charged Raymond Martell Hunsaker, 35, with aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping and witness tampering, all third-degree felonies.
The case began Feb.17 when county sheriff's deputies were called to the woman's Washington Terrace residence on a keep-the-peace call.
The woman told deputies she had audio recordings of Hunsaker allegedly strangling and threatening her at his Roy home two weeks earlier.
The Roy Police Department picked up the investigation and a detective phoned Hunsaker on Feb. 24.
Hunsaker told the detective the woman made up the allegation because she was angry with him. He said he could not have strangled her because they only met long enough to exchange their shared child.
The detective next called the woman, who said she could not talk right then and hung up.
The following day, the woman told the detective she had been there when the officer had called Hunsaker. She said that during and after that call, Hunsaker would not let her leave and threatened her with a sword, the arrest affidavit said.
She said Hunsaker then called over a friend to his home and they wrote a script for her to follow to recant her allegations. He threatened to kill her if she did not record the statement with his friend, the arrest affidavit said.
Fearing for her life, she went along with the script reading, which was recorded on Hunsaker's friend's phone, the affidavit said.
When he was interviewed by police, the friend acknowledged there were "some bullet points to cover," but he denied she was coerced to follow a script and that they were "just having a normal conversation."
The Roy detective then met with Hunsaker, who gave him a copy of the recorded conversation between his friend and the woman — the recording already obtained by police.
Additionally, the detective said, "Ray provided (a) non-criminal explanation for the strangulation."
Police arrested Hunsaker Wednesday and booked him into the Weber County Jail, where he was held without bail.