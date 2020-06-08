FARMINGTON — A Kaysville woman faces multiple criminal charges for allegedly crashing through several yards while on drugs, leaving the scene of the crash, endangering children in the car, resisting officers, trying to escape from a hospital and punching an officer in the face.
The allegations were detailed in a Kaysville Police Department probable cause statement after the arrest Wednesday of Ashley Janet Osborne, 33.
Officers booked her into the Davis County Jail on suspicion of third-degree felony child endangerment and a series of misdemeanors, including DUI with a minor in the vehicle, assault on a peace officer, interfering with arrest and failure to remain at the scene of an accident.
The arresting officer reported he was dispatched to a traffic crash at 12:22 p.m. June 3 at 245 E. 200 North. Bystanders told officers the driver had continued away from the crash, which affected several yards, and the vehicle had a flat tire. They said the car had been swerving and jumped a curb.
The arrest affidavit said police located a car with a flat at Osborne's home. Police performed field sobriety tests on the woman, which she failed, the document said. It said she had told officers she took prescription narcotics earlier in the day
Police arrested Osborne, and because her vehicle was to be impounded, they allowed her to first take items out of the car.
According to the affidavit, she then became agitated and struggled with officers trying to handcuff her, then said she was having difficulty breathing. Police called paramedics and Osborne was taken to a hospital.
After officers arrived at the hospital to question her, she attempted to run out of the building, the arrest affidavit said. Officers caught her, and as they were placing her in a secure room, she allegedly broke out of an officer's grip and punched him in the face, the affidavit said.
Child and Family Services Division case workers reported to police that they determined that a lipstick container containing residue of crushed narcotic pills was found in the house.
Formal charges had not been filed against Osborne as of Monday morning.