FARMINGTON — A 26-year-old described by police as the "inside man" in a deadly drug robbery has lost his bid for a new preliminary hearing.
In a decision filed in 2nd District Court on Aug. 10, Judge David Connors rejected a motion that sought to restart the case against Kevin Content or dismiss the charges against him altogether.
Defense attorney Richard Gallegos contended Content's previous attorney provided ineffective counsel by failing to challenge hearsay evidence by a co-defendant that implicated Content.
Content, Angel Abreu and Brandon Hinojosa are charged in the Sept. 27, 2018, killing of Anthony Child, 26, in a Layton mobile home.
Police say Abreu admitted he shot Child with a .22 caliber rifle, and he told officers that Content planned the robbery as a way to obtain $8,000 that Content owed Abreu in drug debt.
Gallegos, in his motion asking for a new preliminary hearing, said Content admitted he went into the drug house to try to clean up blood and other evidence.
But Gallegos attacked Abreu's credibility, saying he lied about Content's role in the crime.
Content cleaned the crime scene because he was afraid of Abreu, Gallegos said.
However, Connors ruled that even though Content's original attorney did not challenge points Gallegos said should have been countered, prosecutors still met the burden of showing sufficient evidence to move the case toward trial.
Connors said he evaluated Abreu's statements to police that implicated himself and Content.
Abreu, for instance, said he and Content met the day before the robbery and Content drew maps of the home, a place reportedly frequented by drug users.
Content advised Abreu about the best time of day to rob the house, where there would be drugs and cash, Abreu told police.
They also worked out code words, "Eden, Utah," that Content would use to signal a go-ahead for the robbery, Abreu said.
Video surveillance from a nearby mobile home showed two men, allegedly Abreu and Hinojosa, wearing masks, entering the mobile home.
A few minutes later, Abreu and Content walk outside, talk, and they go back inside.
Content then comes out, holding a bag, and shots are heard from inside. Abreu and Hinojosa run out, and Content goes back in later to clean the scene.
"Each statement exposes Abreu to criminal liability and lends a layer of credibility to the hearsay," Connors wrote.
The judge said Abreu’s statements are corroborated by the video evidence; Content's admissions that he knew Abreu and that Abreu asked him to clean up the crime scene; and the investigator’s discovery of a map of the mobile home, guns and masks that were used in the robbery.
Accordingly, Abreu's testimony was admissible, the judge said.
Gallegos also said the first attorney should have presented evidence that Abreu lied several times in his police interview.
"While further cross-examination of the witnesses and Abreu’s statements in particular may have weakened the credibility of evidence against (Content), the court concludes further cross-examination would not have resulted in charges being dismissed at the preliminary hearing," the judge said.
No new hearings have been scheduled in Content's case.
He is charged with murder, aggravated burglary and aggravated kidnapping, all first-degree felonies, and obstructing justice, a second-degree felony.
The kidnapping charge stemmed from people in the house being duct-taped during the robbery.
Abreu and Hinojosa also await trial and all three remain in jail.
The victim, Child, bled to death, authorities said.
Layton authorities were contacted by a hospital in Idaho, where Child had a friend drive him after the shooting.