OGDEN — The prosecution of a teenager in the shooting death of Ogden store owner Satnam Singh will remain in juvenile court, at least for now, because the suspect is younger than 16.
The suspect has been charged in 2nd District Juvenile Court with aggravated murder and aggravated robbery, both first-degree felonies.
According to state law, prosecutors are permitted to file a murder or aggravated murder case directly in adult court if the suspect is 16 or 17.
But if the accused is 14 or 15, prosecutors wanting to advance the case to the district court must first seek certification from the juvenile court that the suspect can be tried as an adult.
Weber County Attorney Christopher Allred said Friday afternoon his office's decision on whether to seek adult court certification in the case "is still on the table."
If he decides to pursue certification, a process akin to a preliminary hearing will be conducted in juvenile court. In adult court preliminary hearings, prosecutors present evidence to demonstrate to the judge whether there is probable cause to push the case toward trial.
The Ogden Police Department announced in a news release late Thursday that a juvenile suspect had been charged in the death of Singh, who was shot in his store, Super Grocery, 675 N. Monroe Blvd., just before midnight Sunday.
Further information was not released, and Allred also declined to provide more details. Prosecutions of juveniles are conducted largely out of public view, according to state law.
Juvenile suspects facing first-degree felonies normally are held in a juvenile detention facility. In this case, the suspect likely would be held in the Weber Valley Detention Center in Ogden, but that could not be confirmed Friday afternoon.
Surveillance video from the store released by police earlier this week showed a person in a Las Vegas Raiders hoodie choose a few items and approach the counter, which along with the aggravated robbery charge seems to indicate a possible motive for the slaying.
Tributes to Singh, 65, flowed in this week, with makeshift memorials at his store and expressions of grief and remembrance on social media.