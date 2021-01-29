CLEARFIELD — Police on Friday asked the public to help find a 35-year-old man wanted on 12 felony charges related to the alleged sexual abuse of a teenage girl.
Dustin Giles Andrus, of Summit County, was charged Jan. 12 by the Utah Attorney General's Office on allegations that he raped, exploited and otherwise had illegal sexual contact with the 16-year-old victim.
A probable cause statement said Andrus allegedly ran from police in Salt Lake City on Jan. 12 and also eluded Clearfield police in a high-speed chase last week.
The alleged offenses occurred in 2019 and 2020 in Clearfield and Summit County, according to the arrest warrant.
Anyone with information about Andrus is asked to call the Clearfield police tip line at 801-525-2831.