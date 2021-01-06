FARMINGTON — Authorities issued an Amber Alert on Wednesday afternoon for a baby boy reported missing.
The statewide alert asks people to be on the lookout for the baby's mother, Maria Ann Torres, 36, and a red 2004 Volvo.
The two-week-old boy was identified only as "baby Torres."
Davis County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Liz Sollis said the alert was issued after the Utah Attorney General's Office filed a custody document in 2nd District Court.
Sollis said the mother does not have custody of the child and that they were last seen in Salt Lake City.
Sollis said the woman lived in Davis County at some point, but she had no other details about the case.
Those with any information are asked to call sheriff's dispatch at 801-451-4141, or 911 if it is an emergency.