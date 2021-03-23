HUNTSVILLE — An animal rights group has asked for an investigation into the alleged beating of pigs at a Weber County farm.
The alleged abuse was video recorded March 15 at Jensen-Fowers Farm on State Road 39 in the Huntsville area, a spokesperson for People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals said Tuesday.
The video shows men hitting pigs on the face and body with a board, kicking and shoving them, and lifting them by their tails and legs.
"It's not often that you see abuse like this happen in broad daylight right next to a busy road," said Colin Henstock, PETA's assistant manager of investigations in Norfolk, Virginia.
Lt. Cortney Ryan, Weber County Sheriff's Office spokesperson, confirmed Tuesday that a criminal investigation is underway, but further details were not released.
PETA requested an investigation in a March 17 letter to Sheriff Ryan Arbon.
PETA contended the acts seen in the video may constitute "torture" under Utah's animal cruelty law, meaning "intentionally or knowingly causing or inflicting extreme physical pain to an animal in an especially heinous, atrocious, cruel, or exceptionally depraved manner."
A person convicted of aggravated animal cruelty could be sentenced for up to five years in state prison.
The animal cruelty law does not apply to livestock, including swine, "if the conduct toward the creature, and the care provided to the creature, is in accordance with accepted animal husbandry practices or customary farming practices."
According to the Utah Division of Corporations, Jensen-Fowers Farm LLC is operated by an entity based in Billings, Montana.
In a phone interview, Marian Martin of Billings said she and her daughter own the farm, which she said it operated by a local manager.
"I'm trying to find out what's going on," Martin said. "I don't condone or have known of that kind of behavior."
Martin said she grew up on the Weber County farm.
"We would have never done or condoned that," she said.
Martin said she was contacted by PETA about the abuse.
Allison Fiscus of Roy, executive director of the Utah Pork Producers industry group, condemned the actions seen in the video.
"There is no excuse for that," she said. "We absolutely do not tolerate animal abuse."
Fiscus said she watched the video and saw the abusive actions.
"Depending on the age of the pigs, it looks like those pigs should have been moved with herd boards," Fiscus said. The men in the video "apparently were not educated in proper pig handling and pig raising," she said. "But there is no leeway or no excuse."
Fiscus said she had not heard of the farm involved, adding "there are a lot of backyard pig farmers, especially since COVID-19."
She said her group reported the incident to the National Pork Board, the top industry group.
Henstock said PETA is grateful the Sheriff's Office is investigating.
"We do hope that they file any and all appropriate charges that are justified as indicated in the footage," Henstock said. Men in the video, he said, "were clearly beating and kicking these pigs repeatedly in full view of the public with impunity."
He said the person who filmed the video said the abuse continued for an hour and 45 minutes.
The activity "clearly doesn't constitute any accepted animal husbandry practices that are exempted from prosecution under state law," Henstock said.
"We're not really sure of the scale of this farm, but (in the industry) most pigs are kept confined in filthy, cramped sheds and killed at a fraction of their natural life spans."
He said pigs are "smarter than dogs," are capable of friendships with other pigs and can feel and suffer from pain inflicted during abuse.
Fiscus said Utah Pork Producers members follow ethical practices on how to move, treat and care for animals.
"When something comes to our attention, we investigate it immediately," she said.
There are more than 1.3 million pigs on farms in Utah, she said.