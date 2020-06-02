OGDEN — An Ogden man on felony probation was placed at the scene of a weekend shooting incident by a review of tracking data from his ankle monitor, police said.
Emiliano Santana Gomez, 19, was charged Tuesday morning in 2nd District Court with second-degree felony use of a firearm by a restricted person and third-degree felony discharge of a firearm.
A woman told police that a vehicle drove by her residence, an apartment house in the 3400 block of Iowa Avenue, on Saturday and a man in the passenger seat pointed a handgun at her, then fired several shots into the air.
Ogden police later found several spent shell casings.
The woman identified the shooter as "Milo" Gomez, who police described as a gang member. Several other people witnessed the shooting as well, Weber-Morgan Narcotics Strike Force Officer Kevin Shawn Grogan said in a probable cause statement.
A Utah Adult Probation and Parole officer told police he knows Milo Gomez as Emiliano Gomez, who is on parole for a 2018 conviction for third-degree felony attempted theft.
The AP&P officer looked up Gomez's ankle monitor data and it showed he was at the apartment address at the time of the shooting, Grogan said in the arrest affidavit.
Grogan and the parole officer found Gomez at his home Monday, and the man said he was "in the area but was not involved" in the shooting.
Gomez said he was in the front passenger seat of a BMW with a female driver, the arrest affidavit said. When told that a witness had a video of the shooting showing the shots came from the passenger seat, Gomez changed his story, according to Grogan.
Gomez said he was lying down in the back seat trying to sleep when another male in the front seat did the shooting, the charging document said. Gomez said he did not know who the other man was.
While en route to the jail, Gomez said his family calls him Milo, Grogan said.
A judge ordered Gomez held without bail pending trial.