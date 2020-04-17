OGDEN — Two young women have sued the Ogden School District alleging it failed to stop a junior high teacher from preying upon students despite parental complaints.
The lawsuit filed in 2nd District Court on Monday is the third suit against the district over the actions of a Mound Fort Middle School teacher, Drew Tutt, who was fired in 2016 and convicted the following year of sexually abusing two teenage girls.
The two earlier suits were dismissed last year after Ogden judges ruled the plaintiffs did not adequately demonstrate their claims.
One was filed by the mother of one of the victims in the criminal case against Tutt. The other was filed by the mother of a male student who Tutt allegedly forced to take partially nude photos of female students and threatened him with a gun in the parking lot.
The new suit was filed on behalf of one of Tutt's victims in the criminal case who is now an adult and another who is still a teenager.
The suit identifies the plaintiffs as Jane Does 1 and 2.
It contends district officials were negligent and deliberately indifferent to Tutt's depredations. It also asserts the district violated federal Title IX protections against a hostile environment for students.
District spokesman Jer Bates had no comment on the suit Thursday. It has been referred to the Utah Attorney General's Office, which will handle the defense along with hired risk management counsel, he said.
"Staff and officials within the district negligently failed to investigate conduct engaged in by Tutt, protect students from Tutt, and properly supervise Tutt despite having legitimate complaints against him," the suit says.
Attorneys for the plaintiffs argue as well that the Utah Governmental Immunity Act does not shield the Ogden district in this case because of the alleged breadth of negligence and indifference.
During 2015-16, Tutt "groomed" multiple female students during school hours while on school property, the suit charges.
This included inviting them to one-on-one lunches with him in his classroom, adding them on Snapchat and Facebook, texting them explicit messages, calling them late at night, sending explicit pictures of himself to them and asking them to send pictures of themselves to him, the suit said.
Tutt picked up one of the girls at her home to go play “Pokemon Go,” the suit said.
The district was deliberately indifferent and retaliatory when, knowing a criminal action was pending against Tutt, it retained a fellow teacher of Tutt's who was legally representing him, the suit argues.
Jane Doe 1 "had to interact with and be exposed to this individual while going through the criminal justice process as a victim of sexual assault," the suit said.
Tutt resigned Oct. 10, 2016, after the Weber County Sheriff’s Office began investigating him.
He was arrested Feb. 6, 2017, and later pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual abuse of a minor student and was sentenced to up to five years in prison.
Tutt, 31, is held at the Utah State Prison in Draper.