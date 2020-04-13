Ogden apartment fire

OGDEN — Five people, a cat and a dog escaped uninjured Monday after a fire broke out in an apartment, the Ogden Fire Department said.

A fire in a second-floor apartment of a three-unit structure in the 700 block of 23rd Street was reported at 12:31 p.m., the department said in a press release.

Residents were standing outside when firefighters arrived. Crews quickly extinguished the fire, limiting damage to the second-floor apartment, the release said.

Damage was estimated at $50,000. The fire's cause is under investigation.

The Red Cross will provide temporary housing for the displaced residents, the fire department said.

Ogden and South Ogden crews responded to the fire.

