OGDEN — A man accused of trying to rape and kill his ex-wife in her home last year will remain in jail after a judge Tuesday rejected a motion to grant him bail pending trial.
Defense attorney Emily Swenson on April 6 filed a motion urging 2nd District Judge Reuben Renstrom to allow bail for Danial Allen Young, 38, charged in the alleged June 17, 2019, attack.
She sought a review of the Ogden man's detention in the light of Utah constitutional provisions on right to bail, right against excessive bail and equal protection for indigent defendants.
Swenson also pointed out Young was released after posting $5,000 bond soon after his arrest but then missed his due to the bail agent telling him the wrong date.
A warrant for Young's arrest was issued the next day because of the missed appearance, and meanwhile the Weber County Attorney's Office filed additional charges against him.
He was arrested again that day and has been behind bars ever since.
In court papers opposing Swenson's motion, prosecutors said Young was booked originally on just a charge of third-degree felony aggravated assault because the "young officer" who arrested him did not grasp the alleged magnitude of the crime.
They added first-degree felony charges of attempted murder, attempted rape and aggravated burglary and two third-degree felony charges of domestic violence in the presence of children.
The indictment alleged the woman awoke to find Young standing over her bed clothed only in underwear. It said he demanded sex, stripped her and held her down by her neck.
She got away but fell down some stairs, pursued by Young, suffering a fractured toe, the affidavit said.
He then pinned her against the stove, wielding a knife and threatening to killer her, the indictment alleged. He allegedly swung the knife at her throat but she blocked it, suffering a severe cut on her hand.
Young also allegedly kicked her in the stomach, an injury that required surgery, according to the indictment.
She finally escaped, running outside naked and screaming for help, the indictment said.
Swenson's motion said while it is often used to force the accused to remain in custody pending adjudication, bail, by design, exists to protect liberty.
"The court should review the reasons for denying the defendant’s release after the non-appearance, inquire into his financial and other circumstances, and modify its order accordingly," she wrote.
Quoting a U.S. Supreme Court ruling, she added, "Not only does bail advance the societal interest in not depriving accused parties of their liberty while they still enjoy the presumption of innocence, but it also contributes to the practical need to spare our citizens the expense of confining all defendants while they await trial."
However, prosecutors contended many of Swenson's arguments are irrelevant in Young's case because of the severity of the allegations and the potential public safety danger.
"No amount of bail can be considered sufficient to ensure the safety of the victim in this case," the county attorney's response said.
"Defendant’s conduct was not only violent in the moment, it has caused lasting repercussions on the victim emotionally," the prosecution document said.
In 2017, Young pleaded guilty to a criminal mischief charge in an incident involving the same woman, prosecutors noted.
They added that while the Utah Constitution does say excessive bail shall not be required, nor excessive fines imposed, the Utah Supreme Court has found that "the words 'excessive bail' say 'nothing about whether bail should be available at all.'”
In a hearing Tuesday, Renstrom ordered Young returned to jail without bail, according to online court records.
A June 30 pretrial hearing is scheduled.