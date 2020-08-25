KAYSVILLE — An intoxicated man threatened a jogger and two would-be rescuers Monday night before an off-duty police officer took him to the ground, according to charging documents.
A woman told police she was running at about 8:25 p.m. when a man started following her.
She stopped at a church at 1650 S. 500 East and the man drew a handgun from his waistband and pointed it at her, a Kaysville Police Department probable case statement said.
The man, identified as Byron Holth Foster, 35, of Farmington, "told her multiple times to stop selling drugs to his kids," the affidavit said.
The woman began screaming and several people arrived to help, which distracted Foster.
"The victim stated that she felt like her life was threatened and didn't feel free to leave due to Mr. Foster brandishing the firearm," the affidavit said.
She told the others that Foster had a gun, and two men started walking away. He allegedly followed them and started running after them, the arrest document said.
"They kept line of sight on the male until a local off-duty officer arrived and proned the suspect out on the ground," the affidavit said.
Police said they seized a 9 mm pistol from Foster. They said it had a round in the chamber and another in the magazine.
Officers said they drove Foster to the police department, where he was read his Miranda rights. The probable cause statement said he admitted having the gun and drinking four or five beers.
"He claimed he thought the female was a local drug dealer and pursued her," the affidavit said, but he denied drawing the gun or pointing it at anyone.
Police said they found Foster's car and it had several beer cans inside, the report said.
The affidavit said Foster's wife told them the couple had argued about his drinking at about 6 p.m. and he left the home.
Police said Foster's record indicated he is an alcohol-restricted driver.
Foster was booked into the Davis County Jail on suspicion of first-degree felony aggravated kidnapping; two counts of third-degree felony aggravated assault; misdemeanor charges of intoxication and carrying a dangerous weapon while under the influence of alcohol; and disorderly conduct, an infraction.
Kaysville Officer Lexi Benson said Tuesday afternoon the department is seeking the public's help in gathering information on the case.
Police posted a map on Facebook showing Foster's alleged route through the city during the incident and asked people with information to call 801-497-7082 or email jnicholas@kaysvillecity.com.