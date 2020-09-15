OGDEN — Police alleged in an arrest affidavit that a man fired at least five gunshots into a car full of people, critically wounding one man.
Cedric Broadnax was arrested after the Sunday night shooting in a parking lot, according to an Ogden police news release Monday that provided few details.
But in a probable cause statement filed Monday night in 2nd District Court, police described circumstances that led up to the shooting.
Broadnax accosted a woman on 25th Street and her boyfriend confronted him, the arrest affidavit said.
The couple walked to a parking lot east of 247 24th St. and Broadnax allegedly followed, the affidavit said.
"Cedric Broadnax fired a gun several times into a car full of passengers, striking one person, causing serious bodily injury," the document said.
The woman's boyfriend was hit twice as he was climbing into the vehicle, the affidavit said, but no one else was hit.
The victim was in critical condition at a local hospital.
Crime scene investigators said they found evidence that at least five shots were fired.
The woman provided a description of the shooter, and police said they reviewed surveillance video on 25th Street.
Police alleged the video showed Broadnax and the couple in a confrontation, Broadnax following them toward the parking lot, then him walking west on 25th holding a handgun and tucking it into his pants.
Another person called police dispatch to identify Broadnax as the shooter, the affidavit said.
Further, the woman whose boyfriend was shot identified Broadnax in a photo lineup, the affidavit said.
Police arrested Broadnax at his apartment in the 100 block of 25th Street and said they found a handgun in the dwelling.
The Weber County Prosecutor's Office on Tuesday charged Broadnax with first-degree felony attempted murder; five counts of second-degree felony discharge of a firearm; and a third-degree felony count of possession or use of a firearm by a restricted person.
Broadnax was held without bail in the Weber County Jail.
The arrest affidavit said he has a criminal record in Idaho, California, Oregon and Washington.
His first court appearance is scheduled Wednesday.