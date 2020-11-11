An arrest warrant was issued in Ogden's 2nd District Court on Wednesday for a Huntsville man accused of murdering his wife on Tuesday.
According to court documents, Scott William Russell, 53, is accused of first-degree murder and four counts of felony discharge of a firearm with injury, along with misdemeanor drug counts.
A probable cause statement reads that Weber County Sheriff's deputies responded to a home Tuesday night to a report of a gunshot wound in the Upper Valley area of Weber County.
Deputies found a dead body, identified as Russell's wife, in the master bedroom of the home. According to the probable cause statement, Weber Dispatch received a call from someone who said that Russell had shot his wife.
Deputies learned the complainant had gotten that information from Russell's son, unidentified in the court documents, who lives out of state, the probable cause statement says. Authorities called Russell's son, who told them he had received a call from Russell who was acting erratic and repeating things on the phone.
According to the probable cause statement, Russell kept telling his son he was going to come see him, give him a hug and that Russell's "soul was on the line."
Russell's son then asked Russell about his wife. The son heard both Russell and his wife talking on the phone at which point his wife was heard saying Russell "was high," the document says.
Russell's son then reported hearing sounds that he thought were a gun "cocking," according to the probable cause statement. Russell's son heard something that sounded like a door slamming, after which, Russell allegedly told his son that he had shot his wife.
"I'll see you in hell," Russell allegedly told his son before the call cut off.
Crime scene investigators found the victim had five gunshot wounds and they recovered eight 9mm bullet casing around the victim's body. They didn't find a gun near the victim; however, they found a 9 mm handgun embedded into the drywall of a bathroom in the house.
According to the probable cause statement, deputies procured security camera footage from nearby homes that showed Russell leaving the house just before dispatch received a call about the incident.
A Weber County Sheriff's Office press release states that there's reason to believe Russell is heading to Colorado and driving a black 2017 Toyota Land Cruiser with black rims and a Utah license plate G143AP.
The sheriff's office wants anyone who finds Russell to call them at 801-778-6631 or to contact a local law enforcement agency.