CLEARFIELD — A train passenger allegedly threatened to kill a FrontRunner host Saturday night after she asked him to turn down his music and put on a mask, according to an arrest affidavit.
The employee told police the man, later identified as Adam Robin Green, 39, was playing music too loud and was violating the Utah Transit Authority mask protocol.
When she returned to the car a short while later, Green allegedly shouted at her to stay away and added, "I have a knife." She said he continued to yell, then stood up and stepped toward her, threatening to kill her.
The Frontrunner train host said she retreated, worried Green was going to stab her. She called police and Green left the train at the Clearfield station.
Such incidents since the state lifted its overall mask mandate Saturday prompted Gov. Spencer Cox to issue a statement Monday decrying threats over mask requirements.
“We strongly condemn the threats of violence made against employees and businesses requiring patrons to wear masks," the governor's statement said. "Individuals who make such threats will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."
He said businesses and public services have the right under the law to continue requiring masks if they choose. Public health officials say wearing face masks helps prevent transmission of COVID-19.
"We support such efforts and thank all Utahns who respect each other’s rights and mask requirements wherever they are in effect,” Cox said.
A Davis County sheriff's deputy, a Utah Transit Authority officer and a Clearfield patrol officer took Green into custody after he allegedly resisted arrest, the affidavit said.
A deputy said in the affidavit that Green squared off against him, saying police would have to shoot him. The deputy aimed a Taser at him, and officers finally were able to restrain and handcuff him and take him to the Davis County Jail in Farmington, where he remained held without bail Monday.
Officers said they found drug paraphernalia but no knife when they searched Green.
The initial arresting deputy said Green told him "when he gets out he was going to shoot me" and that he would track down the train host "and she would be dead."
Green was held on suspicion of assault, assaulting a police officer, interfering with police, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia, all misdemeanors.
Court records show Green was arrested in West Haven on March 28 for allegedly destroying property at a convenience store and fighting with police who arrived to investigate.