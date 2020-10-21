OGDEN — A teenage boy who took refuge in a barricaded bedroom with two women and a toddler stabbed their rampaging attacker in self-defense, an arrest affidavit said.
The 17-year-old, "fearing for his life and the lives of the others in the room, used a kitchen knife and stabbed (the alleged attacker) twice," according to the Ogden Police Department probable cause statement.
The attacker, identified as Austin Townsend Eccles, 28, retreated and left after the stabbing at about midnight Wednesday.
Eccles had used a large concrete block to batter down the front door and the door of the bedroom where his girlfriend, her two friends and her 2-year-old son were huddled, the arrest affidavit said.
The group called 911 as Eccles slammed the block at the bedroom door, and he was leaving the Gramercy Avenue apartment as police arrived.
He allegedly ran from police and was found later, while returning to his car, and arrested.
The five people were in the girlfriend's apartment when Eccles allegedly became angry at her, grabbed her hair and repeatedly punched her in the face, the affidavit said.
Her friends freed her from Eccles and she locked herself in the bathroom.
"If you value your son, you better open the door," Eccles said, according to the affidavit.
Fearing for her son's safety, she returned to the living room, where Eccles allegedly pulled her around by the hair and threatened to kill her.
One of the friends called police and Eccles left, prompting them to prop a chair against the front door in case he returned.
Police said Eccles had left some belongings at the woman's apartment and they found vials of testosterone, a controlled substance, and syringes.
The woman told police Eccles assaults her nearly every day, "too many times to count," according to the affidavit.
In Wednesday's incident, he threatened to kill her and said he was not afraid to go to prison, she told police.
In a request that Eccles be held without bail, police said Eccles' alleged violent behavior is escalating and he would be a danger to the victims and others if he is released.
They said Eccles is a prison parolee who has been taking steroids and was drinking alcohol before the incident.
Officers said Eccles, who was not seriously injured in the stabbing, admitted threatening the woman and breaking into the apartment, but he did not remember being stabbed.
Eccles told officers he has been injecting testosterone "because he got skinny while using meth."
Police booked Eccles into the Weber County Jail on suspicion of 14 criminal charges, including aggravated burglary, assault, criminal mischief, commission of domestic violence in the presence of a child, possession of controlled substances and drug paraphernalia, and interfering with officers.