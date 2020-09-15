WILLARD — Box Elder County sheriff's deputies arrested a man Monday after he allegedly strangled and beat a woman and tried to kick her out of a moving vehicle.
Authorities responded at 12:11 p.m. to the dike on the northwest side of Willard Bay to find a woman in distress who said she had been attacked, a Sheriff's Office news release said.
They found a vehicle nearby, and some distance away a man who was unconscious. Responders administered an overdose rescue drug and revived him, the release said.
Both were taken to a local hospital and the release said the man would be booked into jail upon release.
Douglas Hulse, 51, was charged Monday in 1st District Court in Brigham City with second-degree felony aggravated assault and first-degree felony object rape.
In a probable cause statement, deputies said the woman told them she was riding with Hulse when he started calling her names and began choking her.
The 59-year-old woman said Hulse threatened to kill her, slammed her head into the steering wheel and tried to kick her out of the moving vehicle.
The woman said that earlier in the morning, the man had choked her to unconsciousness.
She said the two had been in a relationship for several months.
Deputies said the woman had bruises on her lower jaw and throat and a bump on the left side of her head.