MARRIOTT-SLATERVILLE — A woman who allegedly attacked two people with a vase was charged with four criminal counts Tuesday.
An arrest affidavit said Jennifer Marie Cutler, 43, and two others were drinking Friday when an argument broke out.
Cutler allegedly grabbed a vase and hit a man in the face with it, causing mouth bleeding and a chipped tooth, according to the affidavit.
The third person there tried to intervene but was struck with the vase in a second blow, suffering a forehead injury.
The vase broke during the scuffle, the affidavit said.
The two victims asked Cutler to leave but she refused; however, she eventually left, the affidavit said.
Weber County sheriff's deputies said they found Cutler in Ogden and she would not answer questions.
She attempted to leave and then became belligerent when deputies told her she was under arrest, according to the affidavit.
Cutler was taken to the Weber County Jail, where she was held until posting $6,600 bail.
The Weber County Attorney's Office charged her with third-degree felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor counts of criminal mischief, criminal trespass and intoxication.