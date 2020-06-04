OGDEN — An Ogden man told police his opponent in a fist fight drew a knife and tried to stab him 10 to 15 times but did not connect.
Despite the alleged attacker’s failure to connect in the Wednesday incident, the Weber County Attorney’s Office on Thursday filed a first-degree felony charge of attempted murder.
Ronnie Lee Grissom, 31, also is charged with third-degree felony use of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person. Court records show Grissom had felony convictions in 2009 and 2011.
Police got a call from the alleged victim in the 600 block of 21st Street. According to an Ogden Police Department probable cause statement, the two men argued and then began fighting with their fists.
The victim dodged the alleged stab attempts, suffering only scratches on his upper torso during the fight, the arrest affidavit said.
Grissom also allegedly threatened to kill the man during the fight, it said.
The reporting officer said a witness showed her a video of the end of the confrontation.
“Ronnie was observed on video with a knife in his right hand charging at, and attempting to stab the victim,” the report said.
Grissom ran away after the fight and was arrested later by patrol officers, according to the report.
He remained held without bail Thursday in the Weber County Jail.