OGDEN — A 23-year-old man has been ordered to stand trial in a Harrisville shooting that critically injured another man.
Orlando Carranza-Cendejas was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after the March 29 shooting at the apartment of the victim.
In charging documents, police said a woman opened the apartment door at the suspect's knock and he shot the victim, who was approaching the door from behind her.
The man was critically injured but survived.
After a preliminary hearing Monday in 2nd District Court, Judge Noel Hyde set an Aug. 4 disposition hearing, at which there may be a plea bargain or the case will continue toward trial.
Detectives said the shooting probably was a disagreement over narcotics.
Police said they pulled over Carranza-Cendejas and a juvenile driving near his home a short time after the shooting.
The charging documents said Carranza-Cendejas admitted shooting the victim, whom he said had threatened him. He denied trying to hit the woman when he fired.
Police said they found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in the car. They said Carranza-Cendejas told them he threw the gun away.
He is charged with attempted murder, a first-degree felony; obstructing justice and possessing narcotics with intent to distribute, second-degree felonies; witness tampering and use of a firearm by a restricted person, third-degree felonies; and class A misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.