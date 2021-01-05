OGDEN — A man angry about a noisy car allegedly tried to stab the driver Monday, Ogden police said in a probable cause statement.
The Weber County Attorney's Office on Tuesday charged Bryan Noorlander, 31, with third-degree felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor counts of intoxication and carrying a dangerous weapon while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
Noorlander confronted the driver in an apartment parking lot at about 8:30 a.m. over his car's loud muffler and yelled at him to turn off the engine, the arrest affidavit said.
Noorlander allegedly pulled out a switchblade and pounded on the car's windshield while the driver called his father, who lives elsewhere at the apartment complex, the affidavit said.
A witness told police Noorlander walked away and the driver got out of the car, apparently prompting Noorlander to return with the knife and argue with the driver.
Noorlander allegedly tried to stab the driver, who slipped on ice and fell to the pavement, the affidavit said.
The driver's father arrived, knocked the knife out of Noorlander's hand and fought with Noorlander, according to the affidavit.
Police said Noorlander told them he had consumed a dozen or more beers since 10 p.m. Sunday.
The man was held without bail at the Weber County Jail.