SALT LAKE CITY — An attorney representing Davis County says a federal judge's "misapprehension of the facts" has opened the county to civil liability in a jail inmate's death.
Jesse Trentadue, a private attorney defending the county, filed a motion Friday challenging U.S. District Judge Jill Parrish's recent ruling against the county in a lawsuit arising from the Dec. 21, 2016, death of Heather Miller.
On Sept. 23, Parrish denied the county's motion for summary judgment regarding whether the county was deliberately indifferent to Miller's medical care because the sheriff at the time, Todd Richardson, had junked the jail's medical policies and not replaced them.
That ruling permits the claim to proceed to trial.
Parrish also found that jail nurse Marvin Anderson was deliberately indifferent to Miller's care because he did not check her vitals after she fell from a top bunk and then failed to monitor her as she bled to death internally over the next three hours.
Trentadue asserts that because Parrish dismissed claims against Richardson and jail nursing supervisor James Ondricek — she said their lack of jail medical policies did not rise to the level of deliberate indifference — the same should be granted the county.
"The findings, reasoning and case law relied upon ... in granting summary judgment to Richardson and Ondricek also entitle the count to (grant) summary judgment to Davis County," Trentadue wrote in his motion.
He argued that Parrish should reverse her decision regarding the county's liability because her finding was "based upon the court’s misapprehension of the facts and/or controlling case law applicable to those facts."
In the absence of jail nursing policies, jail nurses "are expected to respond to professional nursing standards," Trentadue said.
"The single incident of alleged misconduct" by Anderson was insufficient to show that Richardson and Ondricek knew the lack of official protocols was "substantially certain" to result in injury, Trentadue said.
An attorney representing Miller's mother, Cynthia Stella, in the suit said Monday he doubts Trentadue's motion has much of a chance of success.
Parrish granted qualified immunity to Richardson and Ondricek as individual officials, but that's "not something that protects" government entities, said Dan Baczynski, Stella's lawyer.
He said Parrish ruled the issue of a lack of medical policy and training remains in dispute. That means the claim cannot be dismissed summarily and it is left for a jury to decide.
To that end, Baczynski said he is preparing to ask Parrish to set a trial date to decide the remaining claims, chiefly the county's liability on policies and Anderson's alleged indifference to Miller's medical care.
Asked whether the case still could be settled out of court, Baczynski said, "We're always open to it. We've approached the (the county) on multiple occasions and they never came back to us with an offer."
He added, "At this point we're gung-ho about going to trial."
Trentadue has not returned messages asking for comment on events in the case.
The county is represented by attorneys funded by the Utah Counties Indemnity Pool, which defends counties and their officials and employees against liability claims and lawsuits.
In 2017, the county paid a $744,000 premium to the pool.