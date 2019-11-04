FARMINGTON — A federal appeals court in Denver will consider whether former Davis County Sheriff Todd Richardson should be held civilly liable for the 2016 death of jail inmate Heather Miller.
Richardson, two jail nurses and the county were named as defendants in a lawsuit filed by Miller's mother, Cynthia Stella, that alleged the 28-year-old misdemeanor arrestee was a victim of deliberately indifferent medical care.
In a September decision in Salt Lake City U.S. District Court, Judge Jill Parrish ruled nurse Marvin Anderson was liable for civil damages, but she said Stella's attorneys failed to demonstrate the actions of Richardson and nursing supervisor James Ondricek amounted to deliberate indifference.
In a court notice last week, Stella attorney Daniel Baczynski lodged with the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver an appeal of the ruling on Richardson.
Baczynski has argued that Richardson violated Miller's constitutional right to adequate medical care for incarcerated people because the sheriff junked the jail's nursing protocols in 2011 and had not replaced them by the time Miller died Dec. 21, 2016.
Richardson and attorneys representing the county asserted that broadly accepted general nursing protocols were operative in the jail and thereby were constitutionally sufficient.
In late October, the county appealed Parrish's ruling on Anderson, which also will be heard at the Denver court.
In a third appeal, the county filed a motion urging Parrish to reconsider her ruling that said the deliberate indifference claim against the county itself could proceed to trial.
The county contends Parrish's rulings granting Richardson and Ondricek qualified immunity from civil liability should extend to the county as well.
No hearing dates have been set for any of the appeals.
Miller, who was a passenger in a vehicle pulled over by police on Dec. 20, 2016, was arrested on a misdemeanor narcotics charge. The pretrial detainee had been jailed for less than two days when she fell off her top bunk.
Anderson testified in a deposition that he thought Miller was withdrawing from methamphetamine and moved her to another cell with a bottom bunk, without checking her vital signs.
She was dead about three hours later of massive internal bleeding, her spleen having been severed in the fall.
Stella filed suit in January 2018.
Richardson, who took office in 2011, chose in 2018 not to run for a third term.