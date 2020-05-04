KANAB — A 48-year-old Ogden woman died in an ATV crash Friday afternoon at Coral Pink Sand Dunes State Park, authorities reported.
The woman was on an ATV that went off a large dune and she was thrown from the vehicle, the Kane County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.
On Monday afternoon, Sheriff’s Lt. Alan Alldredge identified the victim as Jenni Braunberger.
Family and friends started CPR, but the injuries were fatal, the release said. The victim’s body was taken to the state Medical Examiner’s Office in Salt Lake City.
Nearby in the same area, just minutes earlier, another woman in her 40s was thrown from an ATV and suffered serious injuries but survived, the Sheriff’s Office said.