The victim of a fatal encounter with an Antelope Island State Park bison was identified Monday as Larry M. Adams, 55.
Adams died Saturday afternoon, several hours after the approximately 10 a.m. incident, said Eugene Swalberg, Utah State Parks Division spokesperson.
"It looks like it was a bison encounter," Swalberg said. "It was not witnessed, so that always makes it challenging. But he had certain injuries consistent with something like that taking place."
Adams was running the Lakeside Trail, the parks agency said in a news release. Two women on the trail heard him call for help and phoned 911.
Swalberg said parks personnel gave first aid and Adams was taken by helicopter to the University of Utah Hospital.
The incident is under investigation.
Swalberg said Saturday's fatality was the fourth reported bison encounter resulting in injuries at the park since 2007.
More than 700 bison are on the island now as the population peaks prior to the annual roundup in the fall, Swalberg said.
The population will drop to 500 to 550 after the roundup, in which the animals are corralled, examined, vaccinated and tagged.
A couple of hundred bison are sold each year to keep the population from overwhelming the available forage and habitat.