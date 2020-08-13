OGDEN — The Weber County Sheriff's Office on Thursday identified the body found in a hiking area as that of a 53-year-old Ogden man.
Anthony Dietz's body was found before 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 7, near the Douglas Street Trailhead above the east bench of Ogden, the Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
The body was found in a rocky area several hundred yards up the trail.
Weber County Search and Rescue personnel and sheriff’s deputies hiked up the mountain to retrieve the body. The Office of the Medical Examiner and Weber County detectives later responded.
The cause of death has not been determined and the case remains under investigation, the release said.
The Sheriff's Office previously said that foul play was not suspected.