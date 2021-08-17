BOUNTIFUL — The Davis County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday released the names of three people killed in the crash of a light plane Sunday in the mountains east of Bountiful.
The pilot was identified as J. Parker Christensen, 28, of Ogden. The passengers were a married couple, Tyson Peterson and Kallie Edwards Peterson, both 24 and of Logan.
The Cessna 182 went down at about 7 p.m. in the Sessions Mountain area on national forest ground. It took rescuers until 1:30 a.m. on Monday to reach the remote, rugged site and the bodies were taken off the mountain by 7 a.m.
The crash is being investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board.
"We offer our condolences to the family and friends of these victims," the sheriff's office said.