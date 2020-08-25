FARMINGTON — A man jailed for the last 3 ½ years on a murder charge has lost a bid to be set free on bail while awaiting trial.
Isaac Cain Lee Valdez was 18 when he and Bostin Crookston were arrested in the death of Bryan Brooks, 19, of Ogden, who was shot in the head Jan. 29, 2017, while he sat in a car at a Layton park.
The Davis County Attorney's Office said in charging documents that Valdez and Crookston robbed three people during a drug deal.
Both were charged with murder, aggravated robbery and obstructing justice.
Crookston, 20 at the time, pleaded guilty March 7, 2018, to first-degree felony aggravated robbery and a reduced charge of manslaughter, a second-degree felony.
Crookston, who admitted pulling the trigger, was sentenced to five years to life in prison on the robbery and one to 15 years for manslaughter.
In a motion filed Aug. 11 in 2nd District Court, Valdez's attorney, Edward Brass, argued the police probable cause statement against Valdez did not warrant him being denied an opportunity for reasonable bail.
Police said in the statement that Valdez was armed and pointed a handgun at the victims but he did not fire any shots.
Brass said Valdez had an "insignificant" prior criminal record, although court records show Valdez pleaded guilty just four days before the murder to a class B misdemeanor assault charge involving domestic violence.
Brass said Valdez has lifelong ties to Utah, is a father and has a job waiting if he gets out of jail.
He has graduated from adult education while behind bars and is willing to agree to home confinement and GPS monitoring, Brass said.
But in a bail hearing Thursday, prosecutors argued Valdez remains a risk to the community and the seriousness of the violent crime justifies he still be denied bail.
Judge David Hamilton later ruled against the bail request.
Valdez's trial has been delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Trial is set for Feb. 22, 2021.