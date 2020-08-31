KAYSVILLE — A robber the FBI calls the "Band-Aid Bandit" has struck again, this time in Kaysville.
At 5:57 p.m. Thursday, a man robbed the America First Credit Union inside Bowman’s Market, 326 N. Main St. in Kaysville, the FBI said in a news release.
FBI spokesperson Sandra Barker said Monday the man gave a note saying he had a weapon but none was visible.
The same scenario fits six other robberies, five of them in the Salt Lake valley and the other in Lehi on July 25 when a Goldenwest Credit Union branch was hit.
"He threatened a weapon in the notes — that's why we consider him armed and dangerous," Barker said.
The robber gained the "Band-Aid Bandit" tag because he wears bandages on his fingers during the robberies, the FBI said.
The news release said he changes his appearance and wears different hats.
Witnesses at some of the robberies said the man left in a 2018 or 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan with a white-silver paint scheme.
Anyone with information about the robberies is asked to call the FBI's Salt Lake City field office at 801-579-1400 or submit a tip at tips.fbi.gov.
The Kaysville Police Department urged tipsters to contact Detective Isaacson at 801-497-7085 or cisaacson@kaysvillecity.com.