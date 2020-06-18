MOUNTAIN GREEN — A semi truck rolled Wednesday on Interstate 84, spilling hundreds of cases of beer.
No one was injured in the crash, but the westbound freeway was partially blocked for six hours because of the cleanup, according to the Mountain Green Fire Protection District.
Cargo flew out the top of the semi trailer, most of the cases scattering along the freeway shoulder, the fire district said on its Facebook page.
The driver crawled out of the wreckage with the help of other truckers, the district said, adding that firefighters cleaned up oil spilled during the crash.
The crash happened at about 1 p.m. and the road was cleared by 7 p.m., according to the fire district, which said Weber and Morgan county fire crews and paramedics also responded to the crash.
The rollover's cause was unknown. Efforts to contact the Utah Highway Patrol were not immediately successful Thursday.