FARMINGTON — A two-fatality crash on Interstate 15 Tuesday has resulted in the arrest of a driver on automobile homicide charges and underscores Utah's tragically rising highway death toll in 2021.
Myron M. Barlow, 38, of Bluffdale, is held without bail in the Davis County Jail after his arrest Wednesday. He is charged with two counts of third-degree felony automobile homicide and four other charges related to the alleged DUI.
Utah Highway Patrol troopers said in a probable cause statement that Barlow's Ford F-250 truck crashed into a Toyota Prius carrying four people from California. Two in the car were killed and two others hospitalized.
Tuesday night's crash, which occurred on southbound I-15 in Kaysville, included two elements that often contribute to fatal traffic crashes: DUI and vehicles having unsecured loads.
A catering truck lost a load of canvas bags in front of the Prius, causing the Toyota's driver and others to slow, before Barlow's pickup crashed into the Prius. UHP Sgt. Cameron Roden said charges also are possible against the catering driver, pending the results of the ongoing crash investigation.
DUI, unsecured loads, speeding, lack of seat belt use and distracted driving are some of the common factors that contribute to traffic fatalities, according to trends documented by Utah Highway Safety Office data.
For instance, more than 23% of crash fatalities are DUI-related, the statistics show. Overall crash deaths on Utah roads are up substantially after the first six months of 2021 — 136, compared to 117 at the same time last year.
The Highway Safety Office said traffic fatalities increased in 2020 and now again in 2021 after several years of decline.
"These fatalities, they affect everybody, and we know what things are that contribute to these crashes," Roden said Thursday. "If you leave it to the next guy, then no progress has been made. Everybody has got to do their little part."
The Utah Department of Transportation, which includes the safety office and the UHP, has promoted several initiatives the last few years, such as seat belt use and distracted driving campaigns. The UHP just last weekend sent out extra speeding enforcement patrols statewide.
Charging documents reveal Barlow allegedly told troopers he drank through the late evening hours Monday until the early morning hours Tuesday. He then drove from Oregon to Utah, stopping in Mountain Home, Idaho, and Tremonton. Troopers said Barlow admitted to drinking at both of those stops before continuing toward Kaysville.
After he was taken into custody on the evening of the crash, he was given a breath alcohol test, and he was released after booking at the Davis County Jail because the initial probable cause statement did not have the blood alcohol reading, which registered at 0.146.
In an arrest warrant drafted later, police said Barlow approached troopers after he was released from jail and said he wanted to talk. After relating his alleged drinking and role in the crash, he told investigators he was having suicidal thoughts and wanted to go to jail, the warrant said. It asked that Barlow be held without bail for his own protection and the public's.
Barlow was then arrested again Wednesday and was taken back to the jail on a no-bail hold. He had no attorney of record as of Thursday afternoon. His first court appearance is set for July 7.