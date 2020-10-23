OGDEN — Body camera video released Friday shows an Ogden police officer shooting a burglary suspect who was charging her, pointing a black object.
The officer, whose name has not been released, shot Aaron Mark Baugh, 34, as he emerged the morning of Sept. 30 from a transmission shop he allegedly had burglarized.
Video released by the Weber County Attorney's Office, which is investigating the case, shows Baugh raising an object toward the officer.
The video shows the officer's handgun pointing at Baugh and him falling to the parking lot, crumpling to one side.
The day of the shooting, Ogden police said the officer fired twice, one round hitting Baugh in the upper arm or torso.
Baugh was booked into the Weber County Jail after being released from a local hospital.
He is charged with second-degree felony assault against a peace officer, third-degree felony burglary and class B misdemeanor criminal mischief.
The body camera video showed the officer approaching Baugh on the ground and restraining him.
Police said she treated him while waiting for paramedics.
In an arrest warrant, police said Baugh told them he grabbed a black stapler from inside the shop and charged the officer, intending to make it appear he had a handgun so she would shoot him.
Baugh, who is homeless, is undergoing a mental competency evaluation to determine his fitness to stand trial, according to court records.
Second District Judge Jennifer Valencia signed an order for the evaluation Oct. 15.
Shawn Smith, Baugh's court-appointed attorney, could not immediately be reached for comment.
In a news release accompanying the video, the county attorney's office said, "We are not drawing any conclusions at this time about whether (the officer) acted consistently with their own policy or the law until all the facts are known, and the investigation is complete."
The county attorney's critical incident team commonly investigates use of deadly force involving law enforcement agencies in Weber County.
The officer in the Sept. 30 incident is on paid leave while the investigation progresses, a routine step after deadly force incidents.
State court records show Baugh has five felony convictions since 2010 on burglary, theft and drug charges.