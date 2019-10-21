OGDEN — Hikers found a body near the Ogden Nature Trail on Sunday, the Weber County Sheriff's Office said.
The body appeared to be that of an adult male, said Lt. Cortney Ryan, sheriff's spokesman.
The body had not been identified by Monday and the cause of death was unknown, Ryan said.
Ryan said in an email that the body "appeared to have been there for an extended period."
Sheriff's deputies, search and rescue crews and a medical examiner went to the scene, Ryan said, adding that the case remains under investigation.
The trail is in the mountains east of the Harrisville and North Ogden area. The trailhead is at about 1200 N. Mountain Road.