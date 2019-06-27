BOX ELDER COUNTY — Police in Box Elder County found a deceased person in a park in Corinne on Thursday.
The death is considered to be "suspicious," according to Chief Deputy Dale Ward from the Box Elder County Sheriff's Office. The person was found in Bill Flack Park, which is located near the intersection of W. Bingham Drive and N. 4100 West.
Ward said police have little details to disclose, as the case is still under investigation.
On Thursday afternoon, the Salt Lake City Police Department said in a tweet that the deceased person is in no way connected to the disappearance of Mackenzie Lueck.
Lueck, a student at the University of Utah, has been missing for over a week, prompting searches and public awareness in the Salt Lake City area.