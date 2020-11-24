CLINTON — The Clinton Fire Department and state authorities are investigating the death of a person whose body was found in the remnants of a burned outbuilding Sunday.
"We have a good idea who this is, but we don't yet have a positive ID," David Olsen, Clinton fire chief, said Tuesday.
The apparently accidental blaze broke out just before 3 a.m. Sunday on a 5-acre property in the 2200 block of 1300 North. Olsen said the property has a home and several sheds and other buildings, and the fire was limited to one garage-barn structure.
"The fire was being stubborn because there was a lot of fuel, stored items, within the structure," Olsen said.
Crews controlled the fire in about an hour and a city public works crew arrived to clear out stored items and debris.
"We were eventually able to determine there was a body inside the structure," Olsen said, but the body was so badly burned, authorities were not even sure of the person's gender.
"The fire was so intense, if anybody was presumed in there it wasn't a survivable event anyway," Olsen said.
He said people staying at the property told officials a man had been living in the building and they had not seen him that day.
"The individual was homeless and didn't have a cellphone," the chief said.
The body was taken to the Office of the State Medical Examiner, which will determine the person's identity and cause of death.
Olsen said the state fire marshal also is investigating.