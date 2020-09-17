LAYTON — Layton police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found in Kays Creek.
A resident called the Layton Police Department on Tuesday afternoon to report he had discovered the body, the agency said Wednesday in a news release.
Police identified the woman as Kristen Culhane, 46, of Layton.
She had been reported missing by a friend on Saturday, the release said.
The body was found in the creek south of Gentile Street.
The cause of death is under investigation. Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact police dispatch at 801-497-8300.
Efforts to reach police for additional details were not immediately successful Thursday.