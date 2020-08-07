OGDEN — The body of an unidentified man was found Friday morning on Ogden’s east bench.
According to a news release from Lt. Cortney Ryan, the Weber County Sheriff’s Office was notified at 9:51 a.m. about a deceased male near the Douglas Street Trailhead. The body was located in a rocky area several hundred yards up the trail, it said.
Weber County Search and Rescue personnel and sheriff’s deputies hiked up the mountain and found the body. The Office of the Medical Examiner and Weber County detectives later responded.
The man’s cause of death has not been determined and is under investigation, the release said, although foul play is not suspected at this time.
The identity of the body has not been released.