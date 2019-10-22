Ogden Nature Center trail head
The Ogden Nature Center trailhead on Monday, March 18, 2019. 

 BEN DORGER/Standard-Examiner

OGDEN — Police have identified the body of a man near the Ogden Nature Trail over the weekend. 

The remains of Richard Hultz, 40, of Roy were found by hikers on Sunday, according to Weber County Sheriff's spokesman Lt. Cortney Ryan. 

Hultz was reported missing to the Roy Police Department on Sept. 8. Ryan said the cause and manner of Hultz's death is still under investigation, but there is no cause for public concern.

Ryan previously told the Standard-Examiner that the body “appeared to have been there for an extended period.”

Sheriff’s deputies, search and rescue crews and a medical examiner went to the scene on Sunday to recover Hultz's remains.

The trail is in the mountains east of the Harrisville and North Ogden area. The trailhead is at about 1200 N. Mountain Road.

