BOUNTIFUL — Investigators acting on an internet crime tip said they found child pornography, bomb-making materials and evidence of suspected large drug transactions in the Bountiful home of two well-to-do brothers.
Michael Swen Bergdorf, 40, and Benjamin Lothar Berdorf, 37, were arrested Tuesday evening and booked into the Davis County Jail in Farmington on eight counts each of second-degree felony sexual exploitation of a minor.
In a probable cause statement, Davis County Sheriff's Deputy John William Peirce said investigators followed up on Cyber Tipline reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and found images and videos of prepubescent girls being sexually abused and explicitly posed.
Some images were found on an external hard drive possessed by Michael Bergdorf and more were on a thumb drive in Benjamin Bergdorf's bedroom, the arrest affidavit said.
The search, at a home in the 1800 block of Stone Hollow Drive, was conducted by the FBI Child Exploitation Task Force and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
Investigators said that upon arrival they found a Jeep Grand Cherokee registered to Benjamin Bergdorf and a Porsche Panamera registered to the brothers' deceased mother.
The arrest affidavit said investigators removed a short-barrel AK-47 rifle, several firearms and more than $20,000 in cash.
"There is also an indication illegal drugs are being purchased or transported to the residence," Peirce wrote in the charging document. "Michael acted as the accountant for the family; there were transfers of money between $10,000-$100,000 with no clear explanation for the purpose."
Investigators also discovered gas masks and materials that could be used to make explosive devices, with "no reasonable explanation of why it was in (the) residence," Peirce wrote.
"Benjamin Bergdorf also had an encyclopedia to create bomb-making material and had several items to create explosives," he said.
The FBI will handle the bomb materials investigation, and the child pornography allegations will be screened separately for federal charges, according to the affidavit.
Agents requested the two be held without bail on the grounds they may be a high risk to flee otherwise.
The brothers have "a high net worth," the affidavit said. Further, both men hold green cards to Germany.