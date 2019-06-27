SALT LAKE CITY — The mother of a sexually abused teenage girl blames a Bountiful hospital of failing to stop a doctor from committing the crimes.
In a lawsuit filed Tuesday in 3rd District Court, the Davis County woman alleges Lakeview Hospital and parent company MountainStar Healthcare are civilly liable for the repeated sexual abuse and pornographic videos the doctor made and shared on the internet.
The suit said the abuse and video recording occurred at the hospital, where Nathan Clark Ward was an obstetrics and gynecology practitioner. Hospital personnel knew or should have known about the illegal conduct, failed to adequately investigate it and covered up the crimes, the suit charges.
A message to the MountainStar corporate office in Salt Lake County was not immediately returned Wednesday.
Ward, 57, is serving a sentence of 15 years to life in the Utah State Prison after pleading guilty in January to one count of aggravated sexual abuse of a minor.
According to court records, Ward abused the girl several times between 2012 and 2015. She was 13 when the abuse began.
Ward also pleaded guilty in federal court to sexual exploitation of children and was sentenced to 21 years in prison.
Lakeview suspended Ward after his arrest in July 2017.
The lawsuit said Ward illegally diverted drugs from the hospital to aid in the sexual assaults.
"An appropriate investigation, monitoring and other proper procedures would have prevented" the crimes, the suit said.
The woman and her daughter are not identified in this story because the Standard-Examiner normally does not publicize the names of sexual assault victims.