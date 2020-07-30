BOUNTIFUL — FBI Child Exploitation Task Force agents arrested a Bountiful man Wednesday on allegations that he raped and sodomized a teenage girl and possessed explicit photos of another.
In a probable cause statement filed by one of the agents, a Davis County Attorney's Office investigator, Andrew Christopher Copeland, 24, is accused of 13 felonies.
The affidavit said agents served a search warrant at a Bountiful apartment and found on Copeland's phone 12 explicit images of a 13-year-old girl who had been identified by police during the investigation.
After waiving his Miranda rights, Copeland allegedly told agents he received the images from the girl on a social media application. He said he later found out the female was 13.
Copeland also allegedly admitted to raping another teen girl, who was 15 at the time, three times and video recording the acts with his phone, the document said.
The 15-year-old told investigators Copeland allegedly provided her drugs on all three occasions, which occurred between February 2019 and January 2020.
Agents alleged in the affidavit that they found a video on Copeland's phone of an adult male raping the 15-year-old.
According to Davis County Jail records, Copeland remained held without bail Thursday.
The U.S. Marshals Service, part of the FBI task force, was the arresting agency.
The booking record showed Copeland is suspected of three counts each of rape and forcible sodomy, all first-degree felonies; and six counts of second-degree felony sexual exploitation of a minor.
No formal charges had been filed in 2nd District Court as of Thursday morning.